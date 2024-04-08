Margot Robbie & Colin Farrell Begin Filming New Movie 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' in L.A.

Production for Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell‘s new movie has finally begun!

The 33-year-old Barbie actress and the 47-year-old Banshees of Inisherin actor arrived on set to begin filming their new movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on Monday (April 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

For their time on set, Margot was seen with strawberry-blonde hair while wearing a navy top with jeans and brown boots as Colin sported a gray T-shirt, navy pants, and a blue jacket.

Keep reading to find out more…It was first announced in February that Margot and Colin will be starring in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey from director Kogonada.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Variety reports that the movie is described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them” and is being been billed as a fantasy romance.

It was also recently announced that Margot has an exciting project in the works with Olivia Wilde!

Click through the gallery for 65+ pictures of Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell on set…