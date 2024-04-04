Olivia Wilde & Margot Robbie to Join Forces on Comic Book Movie 'Avengelyne' (Report)

According to a new report, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie are set to join forces for an exciting new project inspired by a comic book character.

The actresses are allegedly set to direct and produce, respectively, a movie about Avengelyne, a series originated by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline broke the news about the movie, reporting that we are expected to learn more in the coming weeks.

Who is Avengelyne? The outlet described her as “an angel who fights the forces of evil.” She is not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sounds like her character will be every bit as dramatic.

Despite whispers that Margot was going to star in the movie as the titular character, it appears that she will just be producing via her LuckyChap studio.

We recently learned that Margot signed on to produce another movie inspired by a massively popular video game series.

Meanwhile, Olivia is also said to be developing a raunchy Christmas comedy.

We’ll update you as we learn more!