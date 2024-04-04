'Elsbeth' Episode 2 Is Finally Here: Why CBS Waited So Long to Air It

The first episode of the new CBS series Elsbeth aired back in late February and now the network is finally airing the second episode!

Back-to-back new episodes of the Carrie Preston-led series will air TONIGHT (April 4) beginning at 9/8c on CBS.

For those who don’t know, Elsbeth follows Carrie‘s beloved recurring character Elsbeth Tascioni from The Good Wife, though the new series is not billed as a spin-off.

“For me, a spinoff means a continuation of the world in some way,” creator Robert King told the Los Angeles Times. “I did think of The Good Fight as being a spinoff of The Good Wife. This feels like a really different show. It’s a different genre, a different tone.”

So, why the long wait?

Elsbeth premiered with 4.5 million total viewers, improving the time slot by 45% from a year before. But will all of those people wait around until tonight for the next episode? We’ll have to wait and see.

The episode two delay was due to the State of the Union Address airing on March 7, followed by the March Madness college basketball coverage later in the month.

CBS re-aired the pilot on March 14 followed by episodes two and three on April 4.

