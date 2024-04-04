Angelina Jolie's Team Accuse Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse Amid Ongoing Battle Over Winery, Someone Close to Him Responds

Angelina Jolie‘s legal team is making news claims about Brad Pitt‘s behavior when they were still together.

The former couple has been involved in a lengthy legal battle over a French winery that they share ownership of for years.

In new court documents filed on Thursday (April 4), the actress’ team allege that Brad will not allow Angelina to sell off her stake without signing an “expansive” NDA. It was implied that the NDA would hide past incidents of physical abuse, which predated a 2016 incident involving the couple’s children.

The documents, obtained by People, read, “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

Her team claims that Brad made signing an NDA a contingent on agreeing to allow Angelina to sell off the winery. Seemingly this is in an effort to keep details from a separate custody battle under wraps.

People noted that Brad‘s team has previously accused Angelina of requesting an “even broader” NDA.

Her attorney Paul Murphy shared a statement with the outlet: “Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA. By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family. After eight months of delays, this motion asks the Court to force Mr. Pitt to finally produce that evidence.”

A source close to people told the outlet that Angelina would prefer to keep all of these details about their relationship private, but she feels backed into a corner.

Meanwhile, someone close to Brad has denied the claims as “misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant.”

“This is a pattern of behavior — whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction,” they said, adding, “There was a lengthy custody trial that involved the entire history of their relationship and a judge who heard all the evidence still granted him 50/50 custody.”

