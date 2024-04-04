Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Makes Rare Appearance With Her Mom at 'The Outsiders' Preview

Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Vivienne made a rare public appearance with her mom on Wednesday night (April 3).

The mother-daughter pair attended a preview of their Broadway show The Outsider at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. If you were unaware, they are both producers of the project, which is an adaptation of the 1983 movie of the same name.

Photos from the preview, obtained by ET, show Angelina and Vivienne posing with the large cast.

Angelina, wearing black and tinted glasses stands off to the side. Vivienne, who the actress shares with ex Brad Pitt, is toward the front of the group.

The last time that we got photos of Vivienne on the red carpet with her mom was in 2021 when most of Angelina‘s children walked the red carpet with her at the premiere of her Marvel movies Eternals.

Last year, Angelina revealed how Vivienne played a special role in the Broadway project.

The Outsiders opens on Broadway on April 11. Get more information.

