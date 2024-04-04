'Legally Blonde' Series Being Developed at Prime Video - Find Out How Reese Witherspoon is Involved

Legally Blonde fans just got some fantastic news: Amazon’s Prime Video is developing a spinoff TV series inspired by the movies, and Reese Witherspoon is involved!

The project is shrouded in mystery still, but it appears to be attached to the original movies, both of which premiered more than two decades ago.

Variety broke the news about the new series.

Reese, who played Elle Woods in the 2001 movie and 2003 sequel, is attached to the project as an executive producer via her Hello Sunshine production company. It is not yet clear if she will be starring in the series as well.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are also producing and writing the script. Original producer Marc Platt is also involved.

We will, of course, update you as we learn more.

If you were unaware, a third Legally Blonde movie is said to be in the works. We got an update about it in September 2023.

