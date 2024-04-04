'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Developing Third Movie in Franchise (Report)

There’s been an exciting update about Dune: Messiah following the major success of Dune: Part Two.

If you were unaware, the Dune movies, which star Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, are based on a series of novels. The first two movies are an adaptation of the first book, and there has been talk about the series continuing and picking up with the second book – Dune Messiah.

A new report provided an update on where director Denis Villeneuve stands on the franchise’s future.

According to reporting by Variety, Denis is actively developing the third movie with Legendary media company.

Denis is also working on an adaptation of Nuclear War: A Scenario, a nonfiction book by Annie Jacobsen.

The news comes as Dune: Part Two continues to find success at the box office. The movie had the biggest opening so far for 2024 and has continued to perform well.

