Apr 04, 2024 at 7:15 pm
Nicholas Galitzine Reveals What It Was Like Filming Coachella Scenes In 'The Idea of You'
- Nicholas Galitzine talks filming Coachella scenes for The Idea of You and possibly becoming a recording artist himself – Just Jared Jr
- Rebel Wilson reveals A-List singer that “hates” her – Celebitchy
- Michaela Jae Rodriguez talks breaking boundaries in beauty and more – Popsugar
- Disney+ reveals premiere date for fourth Descendants movies – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea Of You