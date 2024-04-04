Drew Barrymore Reaches Out to Adam Sandler to Confirm 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Rumors

Drew Barrymore just did Adam Sandler‘s fans a huge favor amid rumors of a potential Happy Gilmore sequel.

If you missed it, one of Adam‘s costars from the 1996 classic recently hinted that the actor was developing a sequel. In fact, Adam reportedly had the first draft of a script finished.

In a clip from The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew reached out to her 50 first Dates costar to find out if the rumors were true. She got some good news, too!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I want it. I need it, and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison,” Drew said about the sequel in a snippet of the show’s forthcoming episode. She continued, adding, “I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back. And I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script.”

It appears that later in the show she was able to put the rumors to bed.

Drew looked down at her phone and shared the good news: “This just in, I have breaking news. I’ll just say this, from my source, that it is in process.”

“There is a process, and that process is in process,” she cheekily added.

We will update you as we learn more!

If you missed it, Adam recently paid tribute to one of the actors who appeared in Happy Gilmore with him.

Check out the clip from The Drew Barrymore Show below…