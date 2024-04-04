Lily Allen Throws Shade at Beyonce, Calls 'Jolene' Cover 'Weird'

Lily Allen is throwing some shade at Beyonce amid the release of her album Cowboy Carter.

The 38-year-old singer and actress, who is married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, had some harsh comments to make during an appearance on a podcast this week.

“Have you heard the Beyoncé album?” Miss Me? podcast host Miquita Oliver asked.

“I’ve heard a few bits,” Lily answered. “The Miley Cyrus one and I listened to the Blackbird one… I have to listen to the whole thing from start to finish.”

After Miquita pointed out that Beyonce “looks great,” Lily said that the superstar must be “getting some help.”

“She’s got a great team of stylists, great hair people, she works out, [she’s] got access to the best personal trainers in the world—She’s Beyoncé,” Lily said.

Lily then explained why she found the “Jolene” cover on the album to be “very weird.”

“It’s quite an interesting thing to do when you’re trying to tackle a new genre, and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover,” she said.

