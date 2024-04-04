Beyoncé Drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' (Pony Up) Remix - Read the New Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyoncé has new music out!

Nearly a week after release of her new album Cowboy Carter, the 42-year-old entertainer dropped her new “Texas Hold ‘Em” (Pony Up) Remix at midnight on Thursday (April 4).

In the new verse of the remix, Beyoncé sings, “Woke up this mornin’, my heart keeps racin’ / Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation (Come take it to the floor now, ooh) / Need you to in this drought, take me downtown / Gon leave the truck, whiskey, baby Let’s get weekend wasted / Might as well just throw it all (Woo-woo)”

Keep reading to find out more…Cowboy Carter is also known as Act II in Beyoncé‘s trilogy project, which began with Renaissance in 2022. The country album has been in the works ever since the entertainer teamed up with The Chicks for a performance of “Daddy Lessons” at the 2016 CMA Awards, a performance which received backlash from country music fans who didn’t want her to be in the genre.

