NHL Star Boone Jenner Reveals He & Wife Maggie Suffered a Stillbirth

NHL star Boone Jenner and his wife Maggie shared heartbreaking news.

The 30-year-old, who is captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, took to social media on Wednesday (April 3) to reveal that they had lost their son after Maggie suffered a stillbirth one month before she was supposed to welcome their child.

On Instagram, Boone and Maggie shared a photo of a cast of their son’s footprints.

“We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024 🕊️,” they wrote. “While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give.”

They continued, writing, “As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven. We are thankful and feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time. 🤍”

We are sending Boone and Maggie support at this horrible time.