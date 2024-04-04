Jennifer Garner to Star In & Produce New Netflix Holiday Comedy 'Mrs. Claus'

Jennifer Garner has a new Christmas movie in the works at Netflix!

After starring in the streaming service’s movies Family Leave, Yes Day, and The Adam Project, it has been announced that the 51-year-old actress will be starring in and producing the upcoming holiday comedy movie Mrs. Claus.

Keep reading to find out more…As of right now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline reports that Leah McKendrick is writing the script.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are also producing Mrs. Claus through their production company Hello Sunshine.

Reese and Laura recently worked with Jennifer on the Apple TV+ thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me, which just recently got renewed for a second season.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jennifer is in talks to star in her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s next movie. Get more details here.