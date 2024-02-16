Jennifer Garner In Talks to Star in Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's New Netflix Movie 'Animals'

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may be reuniting for a new movie!

The 51-year-old Alias actress is in negotiations to star opposite Matt Damon in the new Netflix crime thriller Animals, which is being directed by Ben, also 51, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keep reading to find out more…Written by Connor McIntyrey, Animals follows “a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands dirty in order to save their son.”

Jennifer would play the wife of Matt‘s mayoral candidate.

Ben and Matt are also producing the movie through their Artists Equity studio.

Over the past few years, Jennifer has starred in several Netflix movies including Family Switch and Yes Day.

Before marrying in 2005, Ben and Jennifer shared the screen in three movies – 2001′s Pearl Harbor, 2003′s Daredevil, and 2005′s Elektra.

If Jennifer does sign on to star in Animals, this would be the first time she would be directed by Ben.

After 13 years of marriage and three kids together, Ben and Jennifer divorced in 2018.

Jennifer has been dating boyfriend John Miller on and off since 2018 and Ben married Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

If you missed it, Ben and Jennifer Lopez recently teamed up for a new Super Bowl commercial!