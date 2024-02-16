Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 1' Album Temporarily Removed From Apple Music, Reason Why Revealed

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s new album Vultures 1 disappeared from Apple Music on Thursday (February 15) less than a week after it was released.

The removal of the music left fans wondering why it suddenly wasn’t available anymore and it turns out, there was a distributor issue.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Billboard, the album was distributed through FUGA after the company already refused to do so.

“Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1,” a spokesperson shared in a statement. “Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so.”

“On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems,” they continued.

The album has since been re-uploaded to Apple Music and is available on the music platform again.

Vultures 1 has been embroiled in controversy for months. Some distribution partners have refused to work with Kanye following his anti-semitic remarks. He addressed those comments on the album’s title track “Vultures.”

In addition, the song “Good (Don’t Die)” has been removed from Spotify after a complaint from the Donna Summer estate. The late singer’s estate shared that Kanye was denied permission to use her song “I Feel Love,” but used it anyway, but “had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love,” the estate says.

The song “Carnival” on the album has also been in headlines as Kanye brings up Taylor Swift once again in the lyrics, who he has long not been on good terms with.