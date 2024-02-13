Kanye West Brings Up Taylor Swift Again, Mentions Her In New Song 'Carnival'

Kanye West has brought up Taylor Swift once again.

The 46-year-old rapper and the 34-year-old singer have been in a feud for nearly 15 years now, ever since he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

While they seemingly had made up in 2015, which is when they are pictured here, things then took a turn back to being against each other the following year.

Now, Kanye mentioned her once again in his new song “Carnival” from his new album Vultures 1.

The album is part of the Kanye‘s new collaboration duo with Ty Dolla $ign – ¥$, and the track also features Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

In “Carnival,” Kanye raps, “I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist / I’m the new Jesus, bitch, I turn water to Cris’ / This for what they did to Chris, they can’t do shit with this / Got my kids in a fake school, we ain’t—”

He also compares himself to controversial entertainers R Kelly and Bill Cosby, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In 2020, Kanye and Taylor‘s feud was brought back up as a 2016 phone call between them was leaked. His then wife Kim Kardashian then claimed that Taylor was lying through her publicist, who spoke out denying those claims.