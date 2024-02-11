Dunkin Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Ben Affleck Becomes Pop Star, Plus Cameos from Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon, Tom Brady & More!

Ben Affleck forms a boy band and gives being a pop star a shot in his new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, which aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 11).

In a continuation of last year’s commercial, where his wife Jennifer Lopez goes through the Dunkin’ drive-thru to visit him at work, Ben decides to stop by his wife’s recording studio with some pals.

They proceed to put on a performance as the DunKings to audition for a spot on JLo‘s new album.

In the new clip, Jack Harlow drops Ben off at the studio. The actor says that it’s his turn to show off his skills. However, JLo is visibly nervous when an assistant gives her a heads up that he’s arrived.

Dressed up in Dunkin’ gear, Ben introduces his boy band, which features Matt Damon and Tom Brady on the drums.

Unfortunately for Ben‘s big ambitions, JLo turned down a cameo on the album. However, she let Tom stay behind.

As the commercial ended, Matt ribbed Ben about the attempt. However, Ben pointed out that the company named a drink after them.

The drink is part of Dunkin’s new DunKings menu, which is available on Monday (February 12).

