This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 10:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Beyoncé is a winner!

Following the release of her critically acclaimed new album Cowboy Carter, the 42-year-old entertainer was honored with the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

While being honored by the legendary Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé walked out on stage in a black leather jumpsuit paired with a black cowboy with gold detailing.

“Tonight, you called me an innovator and for that, I’m very grateful,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech. “Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream and that role can be very bumpy.”

“Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible,” she continued. “Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith, trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”

Beyoncé then went on to name several Black artists “who defied any label placed upon them,” including Rosetta Tharpe, Linda Martell, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, and Stevie.

“Thank you for executing your dream so we could all follow,” Beyoncé added before thanking her team, husband Jay-Z, and her “three beautiful children” who inspire her.

Congrats Bey!!

FYI: Beyoncé is wearing an outfit by Versace.
Photos: Getty Images, FOX
