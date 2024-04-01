iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!
The complete list of winners for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards has been revealed!
The show took place on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Beyonce, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Cher, Meryl Streep, and many more stars were in attendance at the event while Taylor Swift skipped and sent in a video message to accept her wins.
SZA won the biggest award of the night, Song of the Year, along with some other prizes.
Head inside to check out the complete winners list…
Keep scrolling to check out the full winners list…
*We’ll update this post once every category has been announced
Song of the year
“Calm Down” – Rema and Selena Gomez
“Creepin’” – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
“Cruel Summer” – Taylor Swift
“Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill” – SZA – WINNER
“Last Night”- Morgan Wallen
“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
“vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
Artist of the year
Drake
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Olivia Rodrigo
Shakira
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Usher
Duo/group of the year
(G)I-DLE
Blink-182
Dan + Shay
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
OneRepublic – WINNER
Paramore
Parmalee
Best collaboration
“All My Life” – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
“Barbie World (with Aqua)” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
“Boy’s a liar Pt.2” – PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
“Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez – WINNER
“Creepin’” – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
“Rich Flex” – Drake and 21 Savage
“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla with Cardi B
“TQG” – Karol G and Shakira
Producer of the year
Carter Lang
Dan Nigro
Jack Antonoff – WINNER
Kid Harpoon
Rob Bisel
Songwriter of the year
Aldae
Ashley Gorley
J Kash
Jack Antonoff
Michael Ross Pollack
Pop song of the year (new category)
“Calm Down” – Rema and Selena Gomez
“Cruel Summer” – Taylor Swift
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus – WINNER
“Kill Bill” – SZA
“vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop artist of the year (new category)
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Best new artist (Pop)
David Kushner
Doechii
Jelly Roll – WINNER
Rema
Stephen Sanchez
Country song of the year
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson – WINNER
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“Rock and a Hard Place” – Bailey Zimmerman
“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Country artist of the year
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best new artist (country)
Corey Kent
Jackson Dean
Jelly Roll – WINNER
Megan Moroney
Nate Smith
Hip-Hop song of the year
“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole – WINNER
“fukumean”- Gunna
“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex” – Drake and 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2”- GloRilla with Cardi B
Hip-Hop artist of the year
21 Savage
Drake – WINNER
Future
Gunna
Lil Durk
Best new artist (hip-hop)
Doechii
Ice Spice – WINNER
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Red
Young Nudy
R&B song of the year
“Creepin’”- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
“CUFF IT”- Beyoncé
“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Snooze”- SZA – WINNER
R&B artist of the year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
SZA – WINNER
Usher
Best new artist (R&B)
Coco Jones
Fridayy
Kenya Vaun
October London
Victoria Monét – WINNER
Alternative song of the year
“Lost” – Linkin Park
“Love From the Other Side” – Fall Out Boy
“One More Time”- Blink-182 – WINNER
“Rescued”- Foo Fighters
“This Is Why”- Paramore
Alternative artist of the year
Blink-182
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Green Day
Paramore
Best new artist (alt and rock)
Bad Omens
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Lovejoy
Noah Kahan – WINNER
Rock song of the year
“72 Seasons” – Metallica
“Dead Don’t Die”- Shinedown
“Lost” – Linkin Park – WINNER
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Rescued” – Foo Fighters
Rock artist of the year
Disturbed
Foo Fighters – WINNER
Jelly Roll
Metallica
Shinedown
Dance song of the year
“10:35”- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue
“Praising You” – Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim
“Strangers” – Kenya Grace – WINNER
Dance artist of the year
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Illenium
Kylie Minogue
Tiësto – WINNER
Latin pop / urban song of the year
“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“La Bebe (remix)” – Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
“Lala”- Myke Towers
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap – WINNER
“TQG”- Karol G and Shakira
Latin pop / urban artist of the year
Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol G
Manuel Turizo
Shakira
Best new artist (Latin pop / urban)
Bad Gyal
GALE
Mora
Yng Lvcas
Young Miko – WINNER
Regional Mexican song of the year
“Bebe Dame”- Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma – WINNER
“Indispensable” – Carin León
“Qué Onda Perdida” – Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel
“Qué Vuelvas”- Carin León and Grupo Frontera
Regional Mexican artist of the year
Calibre 50
Carin León
El Fantasma
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma – WINNER
Best new artist (Regional Mexican)
Gabito Ballesteros
Gerardo Coronel
Grupo Frontera
Junior H
Peso Pluma
K-pop artist of the year
(G)I-DLE
Jung Kook
NCT Dream
Seventeen
Stray Kids
K-pop song of the year
“Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)” – ATEEZ
“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY – WINNER
“S-Class” – Stray Kids
“Seven” Jung Kook ft. Latto
“Super Shy” – NewJeans
Best new artist (K-pop)
BOYNEXTDOOR
NewJeans – WINNER
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Best African music artist
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
THE FOLLOWING ARE SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORIES
Best lyrics
“Dial Drunk”- Noah Kahan
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“Houdini”- Dua Lipa
“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift – WINNER
“Last Night”- Morgan Wallen
“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow
“Nonsense”- Sabrina Carpenter
“Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
“vampire”- Olivia Rodrigo
“Water”- Tyla
“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
Best music video
“3D”- Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow
“Dance The Night”- Dua Lipa
“FLOWER”- JISOO
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
“I’m Good (Blue)” – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
“Kill Bill”- SZA
“La Bebe (Remix)”- Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
“Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
“Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto
“TQG”- Karol G and Shakira
“vampire”- Olivia Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
Best fan army
Agnation
ATINY
Barbz
Beyhive
BTS Army – WINNER
Harries
Livies
Louies
Niallers
Rushers
Selenators
Swifties
Social star award
Alex Warren
David Kushner
Flyana Boss
Gracie Abrams – WINNER
Jessie Murph
Megan Moroney
Natalie Jane
Noah Kahan
Favorite tour photographer
Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
Anna Lee – Coldplay
Carianne Older – Charlie Puth
Catherine Powell – Kelsea Ballerini
Cynthia Parkhurst – Jonas Brothers
David Lehr – Morgan Wallen
Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson – WINNER
Mason Poole – Beyoncé
Matty Vogel – Misterwives
Ravie B – Adele
Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown
TikTok bop of the year
“Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
“Collide (Sped Up Remix)”- Justine Skye
“Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift
“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY
“Daylight”- David Kushner
“Her Way (Sped Up)”- Party Next Door
“If We Ever Broke Up”- Mae Stephens
“Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
“Water”- Tyla
“What It Is (Solo Version)”- Doechii
“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
Favorite on screen
j-hope IN THE BOX – WINNER
Love To Love You, Donna Summer
Louis Tomlinson, “All of Those Voices”
Prince: The Final Secret
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Jelly Roll, “Save Me”
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TLC Forever
Favorite tour style
Beyoncé
Carrie Underwood
Doja Cat
Elton John
Harry Styles
Jonas Brothers
Madonna
Måneskin
Sabrina Carpenter
Shania Twain
SZA
Taylor Swift
Favorite debut album
Jung Kook, GOLDEN
Chlöe, In Pieces
V, Layover – WINNER
Megan Moroney, Lucky
Lauren Spencer Smith, Mirror
Raye, My 21st Century Blues
Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously
Reneé Rapp, Snow Angel
Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard