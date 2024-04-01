Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Angie Harmon is sharing the story behind the heartbreaking loss of her dog.

On Monday (April 1), the 51-year-old Law & Order actress told her Instagram followers that her dog Oliver died over the weekend at her home in Charlotte, N.C.

Angie posted a series of photos of Oliver and claimed that an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed him.

“He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,” she wrote. “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed “self defense”. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Angie also stated that the deliveryman “was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle,” adding that she posted a photo to her Instagram Story.

She continued, “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’ We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈”

Angie shared more on her Story, writing, “To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You’ve not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you’ve also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to men and I’m devastated that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him.”

We send our thought to Angie during this difficult time.

