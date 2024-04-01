SZA Wins R&B Triple Crown at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

SZA is a winner!

The 34-year-old “Kill Bill” singer was one of the big winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of SZA

During the awards show, SZA won the R&B Triple Crown, taking home the awards for R&B Artist of the Year, R&B Song of the Year for “Snooze,” and R&B Album of the Year for SOS.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m grateful that we didn’t succumb to the pressure of needing to have the perfect writers, the perfect producers – we just did us and that’s a blessing,” SZA said in her acceptance speech.

It was recently announced that SZA will be headlining an iconic music festival this summer.

Congrats SZA!