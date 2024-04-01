Top Stories
Apr 01, 2024 at 9:50 pm
By JJ Staff

SZA Wins R&B Triple Crown at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

SZA Wins R&B Triple Crown at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

SZA is a winner!

The 34-year-old “Kill Bill” singer was one of the big winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

During the awards show, SZA won the R&B Triple Crown, taking home the awards for R&B Artist of the Year, R&B Song of the Year for “Snooze,” and R&B Album of the Year for SOS.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m grateful that we didn’t succumb to the pressure of needing to have the perfect writers, the perfect producers – we just did us and that’s a blessing,” SZA said in her acceptance speech.

It was recently announced that SZA will be headlining an iconic music festival this summer.

Congrats SZA!
