Meryl Streep & Jennifer Hudson Pay Tribute to Icon Award Winner Cher at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024!

Three Oscar winners on stage together!

Cher received the Icon Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and she was honored by friends Meryl Streep and Jennifer Hudson!

The legendary performer was joined by Jennifer for a special performance on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Meryl kicked off the segment by giving a speech to honor Cher and she talked about what the singer meant to her as a kid. Then, Jennifer performed “If I Could Turn Back Time” with Cher joining in for “Believe.”

For those who don’t know, Meryl and Cher worked together in the 1983 movie Silkwood and again in the 2018 film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which the pop star played the three-time Oscar winner’s mom.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Taller Marmo dress, Alevi shoes, and Anabela Chan earrings on the carpet. She’s wearing a custom La Roxx outfit for the performance.

Browse through the gallery for more from the iHeartRadio Music Awards…