Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 9:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Meryl Streep & Jennifer Hudson Pay Tribute to Icon Award Winner Cher at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024!

Meryl Streep & Jennifer Hudson Pay Tribute to Icon Award Winner Cher at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024!

Three Oscar winners on stage together!

Cher received the Icon Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and she was honored by friends Meryl Streep and Jennifer Hudson!

The legendary performer was joined by Jennifer for a special performance on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Meryl kicked off the segment by giving a speech to honor Cher and she talked about what the singer meant to her as a kid. Then, Jennifer performed “If I Could Turn Back Time” with Cher joining in for “Believe.”

For those who don’t know, Meryl and Cher worked together in the 1983 movie Silkwood and again in the 2018 film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in which the pop star played the three-time Oscar winner’s mom.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Taller Marmo dress, Alevi shoes, and Anabela Chan earrings on the carpet. She’s wearing a custom La Roxx outfit for the performance.

Browse through the gallery for more from the iHeartRadio Music Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 01
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 02
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 03
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 04
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 05
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 06
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 07
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 08
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 09
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 10
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 11
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 12
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 13
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 14
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 15
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 16
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 17
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 18
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 19
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 20
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 21
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 22
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 23
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 24
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 25
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 26
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 27
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 28
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 29
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 30
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 31
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 32
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 33
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 34
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 35
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 36
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 37
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 38
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 39
meryl streep jennifer hudson cher at iheart awards 40

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cher, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Hudson, Meryl Streep