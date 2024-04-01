Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 9:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Avril Lavigne Honors Green Day with Landmark Award While Introducing Their Performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Avril Lavigne Honors Green Day with Landmark Award While Introducing Their Performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Green Day is being honored by at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The punk rock band – featuring member Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt – was one of the two acts honored with the Landmark Award at the awards show held on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Avril Lavigne was on hand to present the award to Green Day, who said that the band is one of her all-time favorites.

Keep reading to find out more…After Avril‘s high praise, Green Day took to the stage for a performance of their new song “Bobby Sox” and their 1994 hit song “Basket Case.”

TLC is the second act that will be receiving the Landmark Award during this year’s ceremony.

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Take a look at the full nominations list as well!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Green Day and Avril Lavigne at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 01
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 02
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 03
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 04
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 05
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 06
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 07
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 08
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 09
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 10
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 11
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 12
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 13
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 14
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 15
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 16
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 17
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 18
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 19
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 20
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 21
avril lavigne honors green day at iheartradio music awards 22

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Avril Lavigne, Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, iHeartRadio Music Awards, mike dirnt, tre cool