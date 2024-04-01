Avril Lavigne Honors Green Day with Landmark Award While Introducing Their Performance at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Green Day is being honored by at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The punk rock band – featuring member Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt – was one of the two acts honored with the Landmark Award at the awards show held on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Avril Lavigne was on hand to present the award to Green Day, who said that the band is one of her all-time favorites.

Keep reading to find out more…After Avril‘s high praise, Green Day took to the stage for a performance of their new song “Bobby Sox” and their 1994 hit song “Basket Case.”

TLC is the second act that will be receiving the Landmark Award during this year’s ceremony.

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Take a look at the full nominations list as well!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Green Day and Avril Lavigne at the awards show…