Taylor Swift Skips iHeart Awards 2024, Sends Video Message to Accept Artist of the Year Win

Taylor Swift was the most-nominated artist of the night at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but unfortunately she didn’t show up for the event.

The 34-year-old singer sent a video message to accept her big win at the event, which took place on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor won the award for Artist of the Year, beating out nine other artists for the coveted prize. She’s now the first artist to ever win the award twice after previously taking it home in 2015.

She also won Pop Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year.

“To the fans, it’s completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack to your life. To anyone who has including me in those choices, I’m so, so, so thankful for that. We have so many exciting things ahead of us. I’m continuing on with the tour and most importantly, I have a brand new album called The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19 and I’m so proud of it. I can’t wait to share it with you,” Taylor said.

