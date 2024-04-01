iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Performers & Presenters List

Tonight’s the night! It’s the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which are set to air on Fox.

Ludacris is set to host this year, with a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters expected to take the stage. In addition, Cher will be receiving Icon Award during the show, and there will be a musical tribute to her as well.

Beyoncé will get the Innovator Award at this year’s show to celebrate her influence on pop culture, her various creative risks throughout her career, and her ability to “successfully transform [her] music,” via a press release.

This year, Taylor Swift is leading the nominations with a whopping 9 nominations to her name! Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA all come in second with 8 nominations each. Olivia Rodrigo was nominated 7 times.

Keep reading to see the expected celeb guests at the show tonight…

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Performers:

Justin Timberlake

Green Day

TLC

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Tate McRae

Musical Tribute to Cher

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Presenters:

Avril Lavigne

GloRilla

Jared Leto

Jennifer Hudson

JoJo Siwa

Katy Perry

Latto

Meghan Trainor

Meryl Streep

Niecy Nash-Betts

Peso Pluma

Ravi Patel

Stevie Wonder

T-Pain

Vella Lovell

See the full list of 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations right here, if you didn’t already see. Taylor Swift leads with 9 nominations total.