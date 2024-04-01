iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Performers & Presenters List
Tonight’s the night! It’s the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which are set to air on Fox.
Ludacris is set to host this year, with a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters expected to take the stage. In addition, Cher will be receiving Icon Award during the show, and there will be a musical tribute to her as well.
Beyoncé will get the Innovator Award at this year’s show to celebrate her influence on pop culture, her various creative risks throughout her career, and her ability to “successfully transform [her] music,” via a press release.
This year, Taylor Swift is leading the nominations with a whopping 9 nominations to her name! Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA all come in second with 8 nominations each. Olivia Rodrigo was nominated 7 times.
Keep reading to see the expected celeb guests at the show tonight…
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Performers:
Justin Timberlake
Green Day
TLC
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Tate McRae
Musical Tribute to Cher
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Presenters:
Avril Lavigne
GloRilla
Jared Leto
Jennifer Hudson
JoJo Siwa
Katy Perry
Latto
Meghan Trainor
Meryl Streep
Niecy Nash-Betts
Peso Pluma
Ravi Patel
Stevie Wonder
T-Pain
Vella Lovell
See the full list of 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations right here, if you didn’t already see. Taylor Swift leads with 9 nominations total.