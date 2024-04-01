Sean 'Diddy' Combs Returns to Instagram & Turns Off Comments After His Homes Were Raided

Sean “Diddy” Combs is back on Instagram.

In honor of Easter on Sunday (March 31), the 54-year-old music mogul returned to social media to share his first post after his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by feds and local police amid allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Keep reading to find out more…Diddy shared several photos of his youngest daughter Love, 17 months, all dressed up in a few cute outfits.

“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love 🩷” Diddy wrote.

Along with posting the new photos of baby Love whom he shares with Dana Tran, Diddy also turned off the comments on his posts.

Over the past several months, there have been multiple allegations in several civil suits against Diddy, including human trafficking, all of which he has denied.

Following the raids, Diddy spoke out through his lawyer. You can read the statement here.