Nicholas Hoult Sits Courtside at Atlanta Hawks Game with Son Joaquin!

Nicholas Hoult is making a very rare public appearance with one of his kids!

The 34-year-old The Great and X-Men actor sat courtside with 5-year-old son Joaquin at the Atlanta Hawks vs the Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday (March 30) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nicholas looked nearly unrecognizable with a bald head, which he has for his role as villain Lex Luthor in the highly-anticipated new Superman movie also starring David Corenswet (Superman) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane).

If you didn’t know, Nicholas shares Joaquin, born in 2018, with longtime love Bryana Holly. The super low-key couple also welcomed a second child in 2022, according to The Guardian.

A fellow actor who played Lex Luthor in another Superman project recently shared some advice with Nicholas.