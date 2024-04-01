Apr 01, 2024 at 3:30 pm
'Heartstopper' Creator Addresses How Olivia Colman's Exit Will Impact Season 3
- Heartstopper producer Patrick Walters and creator/writer Alice Oseman addressed Olivia Colman‘s exit from the show and how it will affect the story – Just Jared Jr
- This star says she’s not a nepo-baby – Celebitchy
- Essential Grey’s Anatomy episodes to watch – Popsugar
- Netflix is bringing Woody Woodpecker back to life in a brand new CG-animated / live-action hybrid film! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Heartstopper Posted to: Heartstopper, Newsies