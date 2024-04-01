Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 3:30 pm
By JJ Staff

'Heartstopper' Creator Addresses How Olivia Colman's Exit Will Impact Season 3

'Heartstopper' Creator Addresses How Olivia Colman's Exit Will Impact Season 3
  • Heartstopper producer Patrick Walters and creator/writer Alice Oseman addressed Olivia Colman‘s exit from the show and how it will affect the story – Just Jared Jr
  • This star says she’s not a nepo-baby – Celebitchy
  • Essential Grey’s Anatomy episodes to watch – Popsugar
  • Netflix is bringing Woody Woodpecker back to life in a brand new CG-animated / live-action hybrid film! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Heartstopper
Posted to: Heartstopper, Newsies