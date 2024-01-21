Jesse Eisenberg Reveals Advice for Lex Luthor Successor Nicholas Hoult Ahead of 'Superman: Legacy'

Jesse Eisenberg brought the villain Lex Luthor to life in the DC film universe, and the role has been passed off to Nicholas Hoult.

The 34-year-old actor will play the character in Superman: Legacy, a decision that was confirmed in December by director James Gunn.

While attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Jesse revealed that he had some words of advice for his successor.

The actor’s advice was pretty simple: “Don’t watch me!”

He continued, reflecting on his time in the role. “Whenever you play a role you feel connected to it,” he told Variety. “There’s no way around it. Any time you do anything, even if it’s a movie that’s a Hollywood kind of thing, you connect.”

Nicholas will star in the new movie alongside David Corenswet, who will bring Superman to life, and Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan.

