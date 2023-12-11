Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid & Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 12:41 pm

James Gunn Confirms Nicholas Hoult Will Play Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy'!

James Gunn Confirms Nicholas Hoult Will Play Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy'!

Nicholas Hoult is our newest Lex Luthor!

The 34-year-old Renfield star will play the supervillain in Superman: Legacy, director James Gunn confirmed on Monday (December 11).

“Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

“We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget. ‘But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true?’ Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain. Anyway, here’s to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU.”

The role has previously been played by Michael Rosenbaum in Smallville, Gene Hackman in Superman, Jon Cryer in Supergirl, and John Shea in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

