'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Premiere Date & Cast Revealed - 9 Stars Returning, 1 Not!

Bravo is finally sharing all the details of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules!

The hit reality TV series, which made headlines for the #Scandoval cheating scandal in Season 10, will return with Season 11 on January 30, 2024.

Plus, on December 12 at 10:15 pm PT, Bravo will premiere a Vanderpump Rules special, A Decade of Rumors and Lies, which will revisit the many previous scandals on the show. The next day, Peacock will stream an extended version of the special, which will include a sneak peak of Season 11.

Two of the three players in the #Scandoval will be back, but one will not be returning to the show – but the cast member does have some plans of their own.

Find out who is back on the cast, and see all the new promo photos…