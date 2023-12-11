Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Step Out for Lunch in L.A.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are stepping out for a bite to eat.

The couple made their way to a restaurant for a quick lunch on Sunday afternoon (December 10) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Minka Kelly

For their outing, the 43-year-old Friday Night Lights actress wore a gray cardigan over a white shirt paired with jeans while the 36-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman wore a gray T-shirt with black shorts.

After lunch, the pair stopped by Erewhon Market to pick up some groceries.

Last week, announced that Minka will be starring alongside Josh Duhamel in a new Netflix series! Get more details here.

In a recent interview, Dan explained why Imagine Dragons has no interest in ever headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.