Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid & Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 1:37 pm

Minka Kelly & Boyfriend Dan Reynolds Step Out for Lunch in L.A.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are stepping out for a bite to eat.

The couple made their way to a restaurant for a quick lunch on Sunday afternoon (December 10) in Los Angeles.
Minka Kelly

For their outing, the 43-year-old Friday Night Lights actress wore a gray cardigan over a white shirt paired with jeans while the 36-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman wore a gray T-shirt with black shorts.

After lunch, the pair stopped by Erewhon Market to pick up some groceries.

Last week, announced that Minka will be starring alongside Josh Duhamel in a new Netflix series! Get more details here.

In a recent interview, Dan explained why Imagine Dragons has no interest in ever headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
