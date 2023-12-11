Raven Symone Mourns Death of Brother Blaize Pearman Following Battle with Colon Cancer

Raven-Symone has announced that her younger brother Blaize Pearman has sadly passed away.

On Monday (December 11), the day after her 38th birthday, the Raven’s Home star took to Instagram to reveal that her younger brother had died following a battle with colon cancer. He was 31-years-old.

“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec 16,” Raven wrote in the caption before sharing more details about her “bittersweet” birthday in an accompanying video.

“It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” Raven shared. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

“I love you, Blaize,” Raven continued. “His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

Our thoughts are with Raven and all of Blaize‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.