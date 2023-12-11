Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid &amp; Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid & Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 1:55 pm

Raven Symone Mourns Death of Brother Blaize Pearman Following Battle with Colon Cancer

Raven Symone Mourns Death of Brother Blaize Pearman Following Battle with Colon Cancer

Raven-Symone has announced that her younger brother Blaize Pearman has sadly passed away.

On Monday (December 11), the day after her 38th birthday, the Raven’s Home star took to Instagram to reveal that her younger brother had died following a battle with colon cancer. He was 31-years-old.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec 16,” Raven wrote in the caption before sharing more details about her “bittersweet” birthday in an accompanying video.

“It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” Raven shared. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

“I love you, Blaize,” Raven continued. “His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

Our thoughts are with Raven and all of Blaize‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Blaize Pearman, Raven Symone, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images