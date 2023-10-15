Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 1:03 pm

Imagine Dragons May Never Do the Super Bowl Halftime Show for This Reason

Imagine Dragons May Never Do the Super Bowl Halftime Show for This Reason

Imagine Dragons playing the Super Bowl halftime show one day? It may never happen.

The band’s frontman Dan Reynolds appeared on a new episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham and spoke about how they’ve actually been in talks to perform before.

“We did have talks about Super Bowl stuff with Super Bowl people,” he revealed.

He went on to say that the rockers would only be interested if there was a focus on playing live, as opposed to the theatrics.

“Until I know that we can perform in the way that we want and our instruments can be playing live, we’re never gonna play the Super Bowl,” he continued. “And that’s my honest answer to you.”

“We have a very specific way that we perform and we’ve been really lucky to stick to our guns for this many years and perform in that way,” he concluded, adding that he has “no hate on the Super Bowl.”

“If you’re a band, it’s just a different thing. You gotta have live drums, you gotta have, you know, live guitar. And that’s a non-starter for us.”

The next halftime show, presented by Apple Music, will be headlined by Usher in February 2024. Find out whether he’ll be having guests during the show!
Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
