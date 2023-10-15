Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 12:13 pm

Taylor Swift's 'Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version)' Featured in 'Migration' Trailer!

Taylor Swift just snuck a Taylor’s Version track out into the world!

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter’s re-recorded version of her 1989 hit “Out of the Woods” is featured in the new trailer for Migration, the animated original comedy from Illumination.

Here’s a plot summary: “The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.”

The film includes voice work from stars like Kumail Nanjiani, Awkwafina and Elizabeth Banks.

Taylor‘s song appears throughout the trailer! The sync comes ahead of the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) release on October 27. Watch it inside…
