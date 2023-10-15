Jung Kook's 'Golden' Tracklist Revealed, Will Feature All Star Collaborations!

The tracklisting for Jung Kook‘s upcoming debut solo album Golden has just been revealed!

The 26-year-old BTS superstar’s debut album will be released in just a few weeks, on November 3rd, through Big Hit Music, and will feature previously released singles “Seven” and “3D.”

Golden features 11 tracks, with four features and songs written by some big names!

Featured on the album include Jack Harlow, for “3D” of course, as well as Latto on “Seven,” plus DJ Snake, and Major Lazer.

Fans are freaking out over track five, “Yes or No,” as it has Ed Sheeran listed as a writer, and track seven, “Hate You,” which has Shawn Mendes as one of the writers!

The album also features production by Jon Bellion, Andrew Watt, DJ Snake, Diplo and BloodPop.

Check out the full track list, producers, writers and features for Jung Kook’s Golden below…

Jung Kook – Golden Tracklist

1. 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

Produced by BloodPop, David Stewart

(BloodPop, David Stewart, Jack Harlow)

2. Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

Produced by Diplo, Leclair, Maesic

(Gregory Aldae Hein, Jordan Douglas, Kurtis Wells, Tysahne Thompson, Emeric Boxall, Jamison Baken, Thomas Wesley Pentz, DJ Tay James)

3. Seven (feat. Latto) – Explicit Version

Produced by Andrew Watt, Cirkut

(Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, Latto)

4. Standing Next to You (Main Track)

Produced by Andrew Watt, Cirkut

(Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, Jon Bellion)

5. Yes or No

Produced by Blake Slatkin, Cirkut

(Blake Slatkin, Henry Walter, Ed Sheeran, Johnny Mcdaid)

6. Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Produced by DJ Snake, Banx & Ranz

(William Grigahcine, Adio Marchant, Yannick Rastogi, Zacharie Raymond)

7. Hate You

Produced by Cirkut

(Henry Walter, Peter Rycroft, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes)

8. Somebody

Produced by Jon Bellion, Allen Ritter, Johan “Roza” Rosa

(Jon Bellion, Allen Ritter)

9. Too Sad to Dance

Produced by David Stewart

(David Stewart)

10. Shot Glass of Tears

Produced by David Stewart

(David Stewart, Jessica Agombar, Michael Pollack, Gregory Aldae Hein)

11. Seven (feat. Latto) – Clean Version

Produced by Andrew Watt, Cirkut

(Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, Latto)