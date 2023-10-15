Every Contestant Who Quit Or Was Disqualified From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' & Their Reasons Why

RuPaul’s Drag Race is one fierce competition.

The long-running drag competition series, hosted by RuPaul, has given a platform to hundreds of drag queens from all across the world, as they appear on the show to try and win the crown as the next Drag Superstar of the World.

Over the years, there have been a few contestants who have either quit the show on their own, or broken the rules or committed a disqualifying act outside of the show resulting in their elimination – and in one case, editing out of the show.

Scroll through to find out which contestants have quit or been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race over the years…