Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Hold Hands &amp; Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 1:30 pm

Every Contestant Who Quit Or Was Disqualified From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' & Their Reasons Why

Continue Here »

Every Contestant Who Quit Or Was Disqualified From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' & Their Reasons Why

RuPaul’s Drag Race is one fierce competition.

The long-running drag competition series, hosted by RuPaul, has given a platform to hundreds of drag queens from all across the world, as they appear on the show to try and win the crown as the next Drag Superstar of the World.

Over the years, there have been a few contestants who have either quit the show on their own, or broken the rules or committed a disqualifying act outside of the show resulting in their elimination – and in one case, editing out of the show.

Scroll through to find out which contestants have quit or been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: VH1 / WOW Presents Plus
Posted to: Adore Delano, BenDeLaCreme, Cherry Pie, EG, evergreen, Extended, Ginny Lemon, Heidi N Closet, Icesis Couture, Inti, RuPaul's Drag Race, willam

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr