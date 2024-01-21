Beyonce's Style Evolution - Chart the Superstar's Red Carpet & Stage Looks From The Beginning to Now!

Beyonce is a game-changing force who has played a prominent role in the music industry for decades, and her style reflects her status as one of music’s biggest stars.

The 42-year-old Renaissance titan made her debut as a member of Destiny’s Child, and she’s always been more than capable of commanding our attention.

Her sense of style only made it easier for her!

As she emerged from her days as a member of a best-selling girl group, Beyonce got a chance to show off her individuality on the red carpet even more.

Her style evolution starts with coordinating looks, but as she progressed further into her solo career, Beyonce took more and more creative risks both on the stage and the red carpet. So many of them paid off, making her one of the best-dressed at many events.

1998 – 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards

In one of her first-ever red carpet appearances, Beyonce coordinated with her Destiny’s Child bandmates in all black. The hitmaker spiced up her look with a sheer element and opted for a nude lip with her hair curled under.

2001 – Fan Meet and Greet

Destiny’s Child upped the ante on coordinating looks in these fringed, royal blue numbers. While the rest of the group wore pants, Bey finished off her look with a skirt. Her hair was much blonder than her first appearance, and she wore it poke straight.

2001 – MTV Movie Awards

The group was a pastel delight on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in 2001. Beyonce opted for a bubblegum pink dress with a high-low hem for the group photos. She also changed into a lemon-colored dress with a high slit for the event.

2002 – Austin Powers in Goldmember Premiere

Beyonce stepped out solo for the premiere of Austin Powers in Goldmember, which she made a tiny cameo in. She wore what would become a signature color for her – gold. THe singer also switched up her hair, teasing it into a glorious afro.

2003 – 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Beyonce stunning in a white princess gown with floral details at the Golden Globes in 2003. She wore her hair in glam curls and accessorized with a simple necklace.

2003 – VH1′s Big in 2003 Awards

The hitmaker switched up her look, debuting a blunt bang at the VH1′s Big in 2003 Awards later in the year. She paired her new hairstyle with a corset top with fur sleeves and a long skirt.

2003 – Pepsi Commercial

There was another opportunity to coordinate in 2003 when Beyonce shot an iconic Pepsi commercial with Britney Spears and Pink. The trio dressed up as gladiators and performed a remix of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” in what was the ultimate team-up of the year.

2004 – Super Bowl

Beyonce made her Super Bowl performance debut singing the National Anthem in 2004, and she did so in a classic white blazer and fitted skirt.

2004 – 2004 Grammy Awards

The hitmaker won big at the 2004 Grammys, and her all-gold look coordinated with her trophies. The high neckline and classic silhouette paired perfectly with her dramatic hairstyle.

2005 – 2005 Academy Awards

Beyonce opted for a black dress and statement earrings to attend the Academy Awards in 2005. She kept the outfit simple to let her accessories take centerstage and wore her hair in a swept back style.

2005 – 2005 BET Awards

The hitmaker stepped out in what would later become a very iconic color for herself – silver – to perform at the 2005 BET Awards. She switched up her look again, opting for a glam afro and some body jewelry.

2007 – 2007 Golden Globe Awards

Beyonce was a vision in gold once again at the 2007 Golden Globes. This time, she opted for a sleek gown with a plunging neckline. Her hair perfectly matched the tone.

2007 – Stopping by TRL

Stopping by Total Request Live in 2007, Beyonce showed off an edgier look than her glam red carpet style in a zip-up, camo minidress.

2008 – Met Gala

For her Met Gala debut, Beyonce kept it simple in a figure-hugging, blush gown. She highlighted her curves even further with a ruffle that went down her body. She pulled her hair back and kept her accessories minimal for the event.

2009 – 2009 Academy Awards

Beyonce upped the ante for the 2009 Oscars. She attended wearing a fitted gown with a mermaid silhouette and a dramatic gold pattern. Her hair was more slicked back then ever before, and she opted to let the dress do all of the talking instead of accessorizing.

2009 – Concert

For a 2009 performance, Beyonce amped up the sparkle in a diamond-studded leotard. She wore her hair in supersized curls and brought so much attitude!

2010 – 2010 Grammy Awards

Beyonce opted for a nude dress for the Grammys in 2010, but it was anything but boring. The hitmaker’s gown featured a dramatic neckline and a tone-on-tone print that kept it visually interesting. She finished off the look with equally statement-making earrings.

2011 – 2011 MTV Music Video Awards Red Carpet

Pregnant Beyonce made her red carpet debut in a very big way at the 2011 MTV VMAs. The superstar was glowing in an orange dress with flowing sleeves. It was soft and lovely, and she kept it interesting with another pair of chandelier earrings.

2011 – 2011 MTV Music Video Awards Performance

The pop titan took the stage during the awards show for a performance, and she really shined in a black pantsuit with a purple sequined blazer.

2012 – 2012 Met Gala

After giving birth, Beyonce brought the drama on the steps at the 2012 Met Gala. Her sheer dress featured a purple feathered train that deserved all of the attention it got and then some!

2013 – 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Beyonce lit up the stage at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and she did so in serious style. Her iconic look from the set was a black leotard with lace detailing around the legs and rockstar curls.

2013 – The Premiere of Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream

The singer stunned at a premiere for her HBO documentary Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream. She was joined by husband Jay-Z on the red carpet but took center stage in a bedazzled sheer dress with cutouts across the chest.

2014 – 2014 Grammy Awards

Sheer was the name of the game for Bey for a while. She dared to bare in a gorgeous white dress at the 2014 Grammys. It featured a femme lace prince. Notably, the singer also debuted a much shorter hairstyle.

2015 – 2015 Met Gala

Beyonce took sheer to the next level for the 2015 Met Gala, wearing a totally sheer gown that was studded with diamonds. She finished off the look with a very snatched ponytail, which she used while working the cameras.

2016 – 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Lemonade superstar was back for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016, and she stunned in another leotard. This one featured long sleeves and some edgy detailing.

2016 – 2016 Met Gala

Beyonce’s most recent Met Gala appearance took place in 2016, and it featured one of her most experimental outfits to date. She opted for a skin-tight dress with long sleeves. The entire outfit was studded with gems, creating a viral moment for her on the red carpet.

2016 – 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Shaking things up at the 2016 VMAs, Beyonce opted for an experimental fashion moment. She wore a pale turquoise, sheer dress. What really stole the show was the featured neckline, which provided some architectural detail to the soft look.

2017 – 2017 Grammy Awards Performance

Pregnant Beyonce was truly radiant at the 2017 Grammys. The superstar took the stage to perform in a gold gown and headdress worthy of a goddess.

2017 – 2017 Grammys Awards Room

She slipped into something more comfortable after winning the night onstage. Just kidding. Beyonce looked equally fierce in a red dress while posing with her trophies in the awards room.

2018 – 2018 Coachella Music Festival

The Coachella Music Festival simply became known as Beychella in 2018. The headlining artist dominated the year, and she did so in some very iconic outfits. The most recognizable was arguably the most simple – a pair of cut-off jean shorts and a gold hoodie. Simple but still unforgettable.

2019 – The Lion King Premiere

Beyonce was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy for a premiere of The Lion King in 2019. She wore her hair in tight braids and truly wowed in a suit-dress with a sheer skirt and an intricately beaded silver top. Her jewels were every bit as opulent and expensive looking. It was truly a look fit for a Queen.

2021 – 2021 Grammy Awards

The hitmaker returned to the Grammys in 2021 in what was arguably her most simple look to date for the awards show. However, her black, off the shoulder minidress, earrings and curls still slayed!

2022 – 2022 Academy Awards

Beyonce performed from a tennis court during the 2022 Oscars, and she was dress very on-theme. The superstar stood out in a neon-yellow dress with a feathered neckline and sheer skirt. Of course, there were jewels involved, including a bejeweled garter.

2023 – 2023 Grammy Awards

We were back to the Grammys in 2023 in another stylish gown. This one featured Beyonce’s now-signature chrome. She wore her hair in waves and finished off the look with several Grammys and elbow-length black gloves.

2023 – Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce upped the chrome detailing to the highest degree during her Renaissance World Tour later in 2023. During the concert tour, she wore so many different outfits, and each was a truly party worthy moment.

Did you know that Beyonce has also stepped out wearing what was one of the most expensive red carpet looks of all time?

