20 Most Expensive Red Carpet Outfits of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Cost (One Is Worth Over $32 Million!)

Celebrities always know how to stand out on a red carpet. And in some cases, they’re shimmering with some of the world’s most expensive diamonds and outfits.

Over the years, we’ve seen A-list celebrities turn heads with a variety of couture costumes, lavish jewelry and ornate accessories. And in some cases, their outfits are worth millions and millions of dollars.

In fact, there’s one outfit in particular worn recently worth well over $32 million!

Click through to see the 20 most expensive outfits ever worn on a red carpet, ranked from lowest to highest worth…