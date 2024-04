Ice Spice, Latto, & GloRilla Bring the Heat to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

The rap girlies are hitting the lime-green carpet!

Ice Spice, Latto, and GloRilla posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

For the event, Ice Spice, 24, donned a cutout black jacket with a sheer piece of fabric across her chest paired with a long black skirt while Latto, 25, sizzled in a red minidress and GloRilla, 24, showed off some skin in a green dress.

Hosted by Ludacris, this year’s ceremony will honor Cher with the Icon Award and BeyoncĂ© with the Innovator Award.

FYI: Ice Spice is wearing a Rick Owens outfit with AZATURE diamonds.

