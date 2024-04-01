Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 8:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Ice Spice, Latto, & GloRilla Bring the Heat to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Ice Spice, Latto, & GloRilla Bring the Heat to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

The rap girlies are hitting the lime-green carpet!

Ice Spice, Latto, and GloRilla posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ice Spice

For the event, Ice Spice, 24, donned a cutout black jacket with a sheer piece of fabric across her chest paired with a long black skirt while Latto, 25, sizzled in a red minidress and GloRilla, 24, showed off some skin in a green dress.

Hosted by Ludacris, this year’s ceremony will honor Cher with the Icon Award and Beyoncé with the Innovator Award.

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Take a look at the full nominations list as well!

FYI: Ice Spice is wearing a Rick Owens outfit with AZATURE diamonds.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the ladies arriving at the awards show…
Photos: Getty Images
