Apr 01, 2024 at 8:38 pm
By JJ Staff

JoJo Siwa Explains Inspiration Behind Her Bold Ensemble at iHeart Awards 2024

JoJo Siwa Explains Inspiration Behind Her Bold Ensemble at iHeart Awards 2024

JoJo Siwa is making a bold fashion statement!

The 20-year-old entertainment star arrived in an eye-catching black ensemble at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

While on the carpet, JoJo revealed that her look was inspired by her new single “Karma”!

“This is a costume from my music video for ‘Karma.’ This is my black beast. I love it,” she told Extra.

JoJo also reflected on the criticism she has faced as she’s grown up in the public eye.

“I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched,” she said. “It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people.”

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Take a look at the full nominations list as well!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of JoJo Siwa at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards…
Photos: Getty Images
