Justin Timberlake Performs His New Songs to Kick Off iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Justin Timberlake kicked off the night with a performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The 43-year-old singer was sitting on stage for his performance when the show began on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Justin performed his new songs “Selfish” and “No Angels” off the album Everything I Thought It Was. He’ll be performing the new music on tour this year. His Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicks off at the end of April!

The iHeart performance began with JT sitting on a barrel with a band member. When he segued into the second song, he stood up and took center stage to continue!

