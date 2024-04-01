Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Rome Flynn is speaking out after his surprising exit from Chicago Fire.

The 32-year-old actor played Derrick Gibson in season 12 of the NBC series. He appeared in six episodes before his character went off to get help for his drug addiction.

Gibson’s sudden departure from Chicago Fire was a major shock for viewers, and Rome recently opened up about the matter.

“Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing,” the star told Variety in a statement. “I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”

Variety revealed that it was “not his decision to walk away” from the show.

