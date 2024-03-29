Rome Flynn Shockingly Leaves 'Chicago Fire' Just Months After Joining the Show

It’s time to say goodbye to Derrick Gibson on Chicago Fire.

Actor Rome Flynn is leaving the long-running NBC series just months after he joined the show.

Rome‘s exit was revealed during the episode that aired on Wednesday night (March 27) and it was a shock to fans who were just getting to know him.

So, what happened?

Keep reading to find out more…

Derrick made his debut in the second episode of season 12, which aired on January 24. His exit was in the eighth episode of the season.

We learned earlier in the season that Gibson is a former boxer who accidentally killed an opponent in the ring. He suffered a nervous breakdown after that accident and spent time in a psychiatric unit. His new role as a firefighter was an effort to overcome that experience.

When Gibson missed some shifts, his friend Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) checked in on him and realized that he was abusing prescription drugs. After being confronted by Carver, Gibson slammed his fist into a locker and injured himself. This led to his exit from the firehouse.

“I thought I pulled it together,” Gibson said. “I need to get out. I need to go.”

Rome Flynn‘s Derrick Gibson has officially left Chicago Fire. He said goodbye with the below Instagram post.

