Lizzo Says She's Quitting, Addresses Various 'Lies,' Controversies & Disrespect Online

Lizzo announced that she “quit” in an emotional post on social media.

The 35-year-old “Rumors” hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (March 29) to issue a statement to her fans.

In it, she addressed the way that she’s been treated online and in the industry, alluding to various controversies that she’s been involved in.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she wrote in her post.

Lizzo continued, writing, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

“I didn’t sign up for this s-it,” she concluded. “I QUIT.”

While she wasn’t specific about the lies that she is referencing, Lizzo was sued by three former dancers in August 2023.

She addressed the allegations against her at the time and requested to have the lawsuit dismissed. However, the court decided to allow it to move to trail with some allegations dismissed.

Last month, Lizzo addressed a rumor that she turned down a chance to appear in a star-studded project. She was just on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and we’ve got all the pics.

