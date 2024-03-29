Top Stories
Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details &amp; Inspiration Revealed

Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details & Inspiration Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 6:38 pm
By JJ Staff

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Cozy Up During NYC Outing

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Cozy Up During NYC Outing

Sam Smith and their boyfriend Christian Cowan are getting cozy enjoying the sunny weather!

The 31-year-old “Unholy” singer and the 29-year-old fashion designer were spotted grabbing some coffee and going for a walk on Friday (March 29) in New York City.

Sam and Christian later sat down on a bench near the Hudson River and shared a sweet kiss.

For their outing, Sam wore a long-sleeved soccer shirt and shorts, while Christian donned a furry leather jacket and long black pants.

The pair was last photographed together back in February strolling around in the city ahead of a fashion show. See the pics here!

If you didn’t know, Sam Smith is one of many celebrities who have been banned from dating apps! See the full list.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Sam Smith and Christian Cowan in New York…
Just Jared on Facebook
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll01
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll02
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll03
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll04
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll05
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll06
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll07
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll08
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll09
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll10
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll11
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll12
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll13
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll14
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll15
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll16
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll17
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll18
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll19
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll20
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll21
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll22
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll23
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll24
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll25
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll26
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll27
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll28
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll29
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll30
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll31
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll32
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll33
sam smith bf christian cowan cozy nyc stroll34

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Christian Cowan, Sam Smith