Sam Smith & Boyfriend Christian Cowan Cozy Up During NYC Outing

Sam Smith and their boyfriend Christian Cowan are getting cozy enjoying the sunny weather!

The 31-year-old “Unholy” singer and the 29-year-old fashion designer were spotted grabbing some coffee and going for a walk on Friday (March 29) in New York City.

Sam and Christian later sat down on a bench near the Hudson River and shared a sweet kiss.

For their outing, Sam wore a long-sleeved soccer shirt and shorts, while Christian donned a furry leather jacket and long black pants.

The pair was last photographed together back in February strolling around in the city ahead of a fashion show. See the pics here!

