Elizabeth Chambers' Divorce From Armie Hammer Is Focus of New 'Grand Cayman' Reality Show Trailer

Elizabeth Chambers is the star of the new Freeform reality series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise and a new trailer is focusing on her divorce from Armie Hammer.

For those who don’t remember, Elizabeth and Armie split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Their separation came after cannibalism and rape allegations against Armie surfaced.

The series involves 15 single people living on the Caribbean island who grapple with their “relationships, friendships, and careers,” per an official synopsis.

“Grand Cayman has been a sanctuary for me. I moved here with my husband three years ago, but things have changed,” she said at the beginning of the trailer. “Even in paradise, it’s hard to know who to trust.”

“A lot of the trauma I have experienced in the past two years is behind me,” she added later. “I went through a very public divorce. It was riddled with scandal.”

At one point of the trailer, Elizabeth is confronted with Courtney McTaggart, who said she was accused of being “one of Armie‘s chicks.”

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise premieres April 9 on Freeform. Watch the new trailer below.