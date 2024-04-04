'Poolman' Trailer Debuts, Chris Pine Becomes an Undercover Investigator In Directorial Debut - Watch!

The full trailer is out now for Chris Pine‘s upcoming directorial debut Poolman!

The 43-year-old actor not only directs the movie, but he also stars, produces and co-wrote the film with Ian Gotler.

Poolman “tells the story of Darren Barrenman (Pine), a native Los Angeleno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live. When he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, Darren enlists the help of his friends to take on a corrupt politician and a greedy land developer. His investigation reveals a hidden truth about his beloved city and himself.”

Check out the trailer and learn more inside…

Also starring in the film are Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh, DeWanda Wise, Stephen Tobolowsky, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz and Ray Wise.

Poolman is set to debut in theaters on May 10th!