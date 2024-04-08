Ricky Martin Goes Viral for Steamy On-Stage Moment at Madonna Concert

Ricky Martin was the special guest at Madonna‘s latest concert on the Celebration Tour and a video is going viral because he appeared to be aroused on stage.

The 52-year-old Latin music superstar was the guest judge during the “Vogue” segment of Madonna‘s show on Sunday night (April 7) in Miami, Fla.

Ricky sat on stage next to Madonna while judging the dancers and getting lap dances from some of them.

Keep reading to find out more…

At one point, a tent could be seen in Ricky‘s pants, with fans convinced that he got aroused in the moment. While he hasn’t addressed the situation, he did share a video on social media.

“Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! 🎉 You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW!” Ricky captioned the clip, which you can see below.

Madonna recently responded to a lawsuit filed by fans because of something that happened at recent concerts.