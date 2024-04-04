Madonna Slams Late-Start Lawsuit in Request to Have Case Dismissed

Madonna and her legal team are bashing the lawsuit that two fans filed after attending her Celebration Tour in December.

If you were unaware, two New York concertgoers sued the Queen of Pop, saying that she falsely advertised the start-time of her concert after taking the stage later than anticipated.

At the time, her team weighed in on the cause for the delayed start. Now, the legendary hitmaker is taking legal action of her own.

On Wednesday (April 3), Madonna filed paperwork in New York asking to have the case dismissed.

Billboard noted that the argument is that the attendees did not suffer a “cognizable injury” as a result of the late start.

The fans claimed that it might have been difficult to secure a ride home after getting out of the late show. They also argued that the late start effected them the next morning.

Additionally, Madonna‘s team pointed out that one of the fans “raved” on social media after the show wrapped. They argued that the fans “got just what they paid for: a full-length, high-quality show by the Queen of Pop.”

“Plaintiffs do not allege Madonna’s performance was subpar, that her performance was worth less than what they paid, or that they left the concert before watching her entire performance,” the documents read. “Indeed, plaintiffs do not plead any injury that they themselves suffered by spending the night at an ‘incredible’ concert.”

Madonna‘s team also argued that fans do not go to a concert expecting the main act to take the stage at the time listed on the ticket.

“No reasonable concertgoer—and certainly no Madonna fan—would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time,” they wrote. “Rather, a reasonable concertgoer would understand that the venue’s doors will open at or before the ticketed time, one or more opening acts may perform while attendees arrive and make their way to their seats and before the headline act takes the stage, and the headline act will take the stage later in the evening.”

